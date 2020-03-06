0
Stock video
Woman Picking Grapes From Tree
W
- Stock footage ID: 1047847759
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|224.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|28.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Close-up of Vitis vinifera on vines 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Cluster of common grape fruit in vineyard
Related stock videos
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:29Slow motion: Young Woman Hiking in Forest in Autumn. Active healthy Caucasian woman with a backpack taking in wood. Female traveler with walks along forest rear view, leisure, bio-tourism, Hiking
hd00:10Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
4k00:09Female Hand Touching and Stroking Bark of Pine Tree in Forest. Hand Touching Old Majestic Oak Tree. Loving Nature. Harmony Calm Relaxation. Save Earth Green Planet .
hd00:31Back view of elderly couple holding hands while walking together in park . Senior couple on a walk in autumn nature. Happiness people lifestyle. Close up of elderly couple hand . Slow motion footage
hd00:18hiking woman walk in rainforest jungle. Rear back view of girl hiker walking with backpack through dense rain forest nature on brazil, summer day, sun effect.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:34Young beautiful woman walking through a pathway in a bamboo forest in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting.
4k00:21Beautiful, young, caucasian woman stands on a balcony and looks into the distance in deep thought in natural daylight, in Australia. Medium shot in 4K on a RED camera
4k00:12Rear view of Attractive surfer girl walking on beach with surfboard low angle of surfing woman ass slow motion palm trees and blue sky background