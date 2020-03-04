 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Professional doctor tapping with her finger and smiling, healthcare and technology concept

S

By Stock-Asso

  • Stock footage ID: 1047707845
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV427.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV4.2 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV894 kB

Visually similar stock footage

Show on the rear empty white background. Beautiful blonde girl.
4k00:07Show on the rear empty white background. Beautiful blonde girl.
doctor whistling
hd00:03doctor whistling
Female doctor talking to patient
4k00:22Female doctor talking to patient
Female doctor consulting with her patient on mobile phone
4k00:12Female doctor consulting with her patient on mobile phone
Thoughtful male doctor with glasses, tie and lab coat shaking his head and typing something on his electronic notepad
hd00:15Thoughtful male doctor with glasses, tie and lab coat shaking his head and typing something on his electronic notepad
Pregnant woman with doctor in hospital - indoors
4k00:11Pregnant woman with doctor in hospital - indoors
Doctor holding a syringe
hd00:07Doctor holding a syringe
Smiling doctor holding stethoscope in his office at the hospital
hd00:11Smiling doctor holding stethoscope in his office at the hospital
See all

Related stock videos

Close up of Caucasian man doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker fingers texting on computer. Clinic concept
4k00:08Close up of Caucasian man doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker fingers texting on computer. Clinic concept
Anxious Man in Waiting Room part 2
hd00:24Anxious Man in Waiting Room part 2
beautiful women's hands are washed before haircut
4k00:35beautiful women's hands are washed before haircut
18 Touchscreen gestures - male hand with surgical gloves
hd00:5118 Touchscreen gestures - male hand with surgical gloves
doctor washes and disinfects hands before surgery
hd00:30doctor washes and disinfects hands before surgery
Close up of senior Caucasian woman doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker texting on computer. Medic concept
4k00:10Close up of senior Caucasian woman doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker texting on computer. Medic concept
Woman washes hands with soap under tap with water in the bathroom, close-up
4k00:40Woman washes hands with soap under tap with water in the bathroom, close-up
Female doctor laboratory worker tapping on virtual buttons holographic touch screen using technology for medical research. Changing focus. Close-up.
4k00:31Female doctor laboratory worker tapping on virtual buttons holographic touch screen using technology for medical research. Changing focus. Close-up.
Same model in other videos
Sad lonely woman crying next to an empty hospital bed, terminal illness and mourning concept
4k00:10Sad lonely woman crying next to an empty hospital bed, terminal illness and mourning concept
Caring woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is sitting next to her and touching her shoulder
4k00:05Caring woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is sitting next to her and touching her shoulder
Caring woman visiting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is hugging her and comforting her
4k00:05Caring woman visiting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is hugging her and comforting her
Young caring woman assisting her friend with cancer in a hospital bed, she is sitting next to her and supporting her
4k00:10Young caring woman assisting her friend with cancer in a hospital bed, she is sitting next to her and supporting her
Young woman with cancer sleeping alone in a hospital bed at night, terminal illness and medical treatment concept
4k00:09Young woman with cancer sleeping alone in a hospital bed at night, terminal illness and medical treatment concept
Professional female doctor working at the hospital, she is looking at camera and holding medical records
4k00:09Professional female doctor working at the hospital, she is looking at camera and holding medical records
Woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is walking back and forth and checking her
4k00:12Woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is walking back and forth and checking her
Caring young woman visiting her friend with terminal illness at the hospital, she gives her a gift
4k00:09Caring young woman visiting her friend with terminal illness at the hospital, she gives her a gift

Related video keywords