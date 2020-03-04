0
Stock video
Professional doctor tapping with her finger and smiling, healthcare and technology concept
S
By Stock-Asso
- Stock footage ID: 1047707845
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|427.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|894 kB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Thoughtful male doctor with glasses, tie and lab coat shaking his head and typing something on his electronic notepad
Related stock videos
4k00:08Close up of Caucasian man doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker fingers texting on computer. Clinic concept
4k00:10Close up of senior Caucasian woman doctor hands tapping and typing on laptop sitting in hospital office working at workplace. Healthcare worker texting on computer. Medic concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:05Caring woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is sitting next to her and touching her shoulder
4k00:05Caring woman visiting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is hugging her and comforting her
4k00:10Young caring woman assisting her friend with cancer in a hospital bed, she is sitting next to her and supporting her
4k00:09Young woman with cancer sleeping alone in a hospital bed at night, terminal illness and medical treatment concept
4k00:09Professional female doctor working at the hospital, she is looking at camera and holding medical records
4k00:12Woman assisting her friend with cancer at the hospital, she is walking back and forth and checking her
Related video keywords
clinicconfidentconsultationdiagnosisdoctorexpressionfemalefingerfriendlygeneral practitionerhappyhealthcarehealthcare professionalshospitalinteractioninteractivejoblab coatlooking at cameramedicalmedical occupationmedical servicemedical staffmedicinepointingportraitprofessional occupationresearcherselectselective focussmilingstethoscopetappingtouch screentouchinguniformuser interfacewardwomanworkyoung