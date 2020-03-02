0
Stock video
Loading circle icon on white background animation
K
- Stock footage ID: 1047522316
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MP4
|3.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|602 kB
Visually similar stock footage
hd01:00Close up and slow motion of small and big water bubbles bouncing around in a row under water on white background. Shot in high speed.
4k00:234k Abstract gold rays Stage Lighting hope light background,flare star sunlight,radiation ray laser energy,tunnel passage lines backdrop. 7554_4k
Related stock videos
4k00:30Minimalist Waveform Audio. Abstract White on black sound waves background. 3D rendered looping animation.
4k00:59Countdown one minute animation from 60 to 0 seconds. Modern flat design with animation on white background. 4K.
4k00:12Stopwatch animated icon. Clock with moving arrows. Time run. Cartoon flat animation of UI element available in 4K FullHD and HD video 2D render footage on white
4k00:10UX Dashed Clock w/ Timer. A simple and clean circular loading symbol with ticks and a secondary timer. Includes alpha channel.
Related video keywords
alphaanimatedanimationbarbrowserbufferbufferingchannelcirclecomputerdesigndigitaldisplaydownloaddownloadingelementfilegraphiciconillustrationindicationindicatorinterfaceinternetisolatedloadloaderlumamattenetworkoperatingpageplayingpreloadedpreloaderprocessprogressroundsignsitespeedstatussymboltimetransparent backgrounduploadvideowaitwebwebsite