 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1944 - Captured German newsreels show civilians of all ages being evacuated from war-torn Cologne by cheerful workers.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1047405907
Video clip length: 01:31FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.9 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV11.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

1950s: UNITED STATES: lady reads book in office. Man talks to lady in office. Lady reads bible. Man thinks to self
hd00:221950s: UNITED STATES: lady reads book in office. Man talks to lady in office. Lady reads bible. Man thinks to self
1950s: Girl in drivers seat looks exasperated. Boy offers to take over driving and gets in the drivers seat.
hd00:261950s: Girl in drivers seat looks exasperated. Boy offers to take over driving and gets in the drivers seat.
UNITED STATES 1960s: Ladies Raise Up Their Arms as Preacher Speaks
hd00:21UNITED STATES 1960s: Ladies Raise Up Their Arms as Preacher Speaks
UNITED STATES 1950s: Teen boy talks to boy on ladder, walks away / Boy picks up nail, looks at bulletin board, zoom in on bulletin board.
hd00:24UNITED STATES 1950s: Teen boy talks to boy on ladder, walks away / Boy picks up nail, looks at bulletin board, zoom in on bulletin board.
CIRCA 1950s - Harry believes hes lucky, causing him to drive carelessly and die in a car accident.
hd01:11CIRCA 1950s - Harry believes hes lucky, causing him to drive carelessly and die in a car accident.
1950s: Boy and girl sit in diner booth. Girl talks to boy. Boy sips milkshake and listens.
hd00:181950s: Boy and girl sit in diner booth. Girl talks to boy. Boy sips milkshake and listens.
1930s: UNITED STATES: mother and son look at first on window. View across landscape towards mountain. Man picks up book in office. Man at desk. Boy looks at picture book and drawings.
4k00:311930s: UNITED STATES: mother and son look at first on window. View across landscape towards mountain. Man picks up book in office. Man at desk. Boy looks at picture book and drawings.
UNITED STATES 1950s: Two Boys Watch and Smile as they See Exhibit in Museum. Museum Curator Unlocks Cage in Museum, Takes out Hamster for Boys to Hold. Boy in Museum Holds Hamster.
hd00:29UNITED STATES 1950s: Two Boys Watch and Smile as they See Exhibit in Museum. Museum Curator Unlocks Cage in Museum, Takes out Hamster for Boys to Hold. Boy in Museum Holds Hamster.
See all

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1944 - The 5th Army enters Rome and takes German POW's.
hd01:03CIRCA 1944 - The 5th Army enters Rome and takes German POW's.
CIRCA 1944 - A crowd of German soldiers and civilians listens to Heinrich Himmel give a speech in a open square.
hd01:21CIRCA 1944 - A crowd of German soldiers and civilians listens to Heinrich Himmel give a speech in a open square.
CIRCA 1944 - Crowds of Italian civilians and allied soldiers celebrate liberation from the Nazis in the streets of Rome, and hear from Pope Pius XII.
hd01:40CIRCA 1944 - Crowds of Italian civilians and allied soldiers celebrate liberation from the Nazis in the streets of Rome, and hear from Pope Pius XII.
CIRCA 1944 - Romanians cheer as their liberators, the Russian Army, drives through Bucharest.
hd01:43CIRCA 1944 - Romanians cheer as their liberators, the Russian Army, drives through Bucharest.
CIRCA - 1944 - General Mark Clark and his commanders take control of Rome during WWII.
hd01:30CIRCA - 1944 - General Mark Clark and his commanders take control of Rome during WWII.
CIRCA 1940s - American armed forces attack the German town of Aachen, driving Nazi soldiers to surrender and civilians to seek shelter in 1944.
hd01:31CIRCA 1940s - American armed forces attack the German town of Aachen, driving Nazi soldiers to surrender and civilians to seek shelter in 1944.
CIRCA 1944 - Captured German newsreel footage shows Nazi machine gunners and snipers fighting the allies in Stolberg during the Battle of Aachen.
hd01:25CIRCA 1944 - Captured German newsreel footage shows Nazi machine gunners and snipers fighting the allies in Stolberg during the Battle of Aachen.
CIRCA 1944 - Captured German newsreel footage shows Artur Axmann, leader of the Hitler Youth, giving a speech at a military pageant.
hd01:52CIRCA 1944 - Captured German newsreel footage shows Artur Axmann, leader of the Hitler Youth, giving a speech at a military pageant.

Related video keywords