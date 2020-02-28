 
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1941 - Soviet soldiers are taken prisoner by the Nazis (narrated in 1953).

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1047403738
Video clip length: 01:16
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV9.6 MB

