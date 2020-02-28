 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1960s - A truck with a loudspeaker is driven and A. Phillip Randolph gives a speech about the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1047399724
Video clip length: 01:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

CIRCA 1930s - Ford dealers come from far and wide to attend an annual convention in the 1930s.
hd02:03CIRCA 1930s - Ford dealers come from far and wide to attend an annual convention in the 1930s.
CIRCA 1925 - Slow motion is used to show signalmen directing a biplane to the flight deck of the USS Langley.
hd00:37CIRCA 1925 - Slow motion is used to show signalmen directing a biplane to the flight deck of the USS Langley.
CIRCA 1958 - Cadets at Huntsville's Ordinance Guided Missile School learn how to repair acquisition systems.
hd00:35CIRCA 1958 - Cadets at Huntsville's Ordinance Guided Missile School learn how to repair acquisition systems.
Masai Mara, Kenya - May 2016: Close up view of Sekenani Gate sign at the Masai Mara National Reserve.
4k00:09Masai Mara, Kenya - May 2016: Close up view of Sekenani Gate sign at the Masai Mara National Reserve.
GDANSK, POLAND - JULY 10: Soldek museum ship on 10th June 2015, Baltic Sea, Poland.
hd00:18GDANSK, POLAND - JULY 10: Soldek museum ship on 10th June 2015, Baltic Sea, Poland.
London, England 17 August 2017 Waterloo Underground Station UK
4k00:08London, England 17 August 2017 Waterloo Underground Station UK
HYDERABAD, INDIA - September 09,2018 A no smoking sign at a commercial building in Hyderabad,India
hd00:08HYDERABAD, INDIA - September 09,2018 A no smoking sign at a commercial building in Hyderabad,India
CIRCA 1950s - The Air Force finishes the cargo plane, the Hercules, and test flies it in Marietta, Georgia in 1959.
sd00:49CIRCA 1950s - The Air Force finishes the cargo plane, the Hercules, and test flies it in Marietta, Georgia in 1959.
See all

Related stock videos

1960s Washington DC: Truck labeled "CIVIL RIGHTS NOW" drives down city street. Men move garments and boxes. Person hands out papers. Mother and son look in store window.
4k00:211960s Washington DC: Truck labeled "CIVIL RIGHTS NOW" drives down city street. Men move garments and boxes. Person hands out papers. Mother and son look in store window.
1960s: Huge crowd of people in stadium seats. People gather around raised platform on field. People speak through loudspeakers on platform. Protesters march with signs on field of stadium.
4k00:251960s: Huge crowd of people in stadium seats. People gather around raised platform on field. People speak through loudspeakers on platform. Protesters march with signs on field of stadium.
CIRCA 1965 - American soldiers fix loudspeakers to a truck. Officials visit the 82nd Airborne Division's base in the Dominican Republic.
hd01:35CIRCA 1965 - American soldiers fix loudspeakers to a truck. Officials visit the 82nd Airborne Division's base in the Dominican Republic.
CIRCA 1965 - American soldiers load equipment onto trucks in the Dominican Republic. USAF pilots get onto a plane with loudspeakers.
hd01:08CIRCA 1965 - American soldiers load equipment onto trucks in the Dominican Republic. USAF pilots get onto a plane with loudspeakers.
CIRCA 1960s - Signs are painted and structures are built and a microphone test is shown as civil rights activists prepare for the March on Washington.
hd00:38CIRCA 1960s - Signs are painted and structures are built and a microphone test is shown as civil rights activists prepare for the March on Washington.

Related video keywords