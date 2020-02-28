0
Stock video
Philadelphia / Pennsylvania 12.1.2019 , video of the traffic in Philadelphia , taken by pov camera
y
By yosi silvan
- Stock footage ID: 1047386629
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|112.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo - Brazil - circa September 2019: Timelapse of an important avenue of commerce in the city
4k00:10Seoul, South Korea - May, 2016: Time lapse view at downtown Seoul, busy road at Myeongdong district. Pan left
4k00:14Toronto, ON, Canada | 2015 August 27th | 4K Timelapse Sequence of a shopping mall on Yonge and Eglington
hd00:06PHILADELPHIA - SEP 2, 2014: People and cars among skyscrapers. Philadelphia population - 1.5 million people
Related stock videos
4k00:25Philadelphia Pennsylvania Aerial v37 Traversing north south with Center City cityscape views - October 2017
hd00:20PHILADELPHIA - SEP 02, 2014: Cars ride by road near Statue of George Washington and Philadelphia Museum of Art at evening. Aerial view. George Washington was the first President of the United States.
4k00:59Philadelphia, PA / USA - August 4 2019: Broad and Race Street of Philadelphia City Hall From Median With Traffic At Sunset
4k00:07Philadelphia Pennsylvania Aerial v23 Flying away from PA side of Ben Franklin Bridge with Philadelphia cityscape views - October 2017
4k00:11PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUG 15: (Timelapse) Crowd of people at busy Philadelphia International Airport on August 15, 2015. Philadelphia Airport is an international hub in Pennsylvania, United States.
4k00:23Philadelphia Pennsylvania Aerial v61 Traveling from the Oval to vertical above Logan Square - October 2017
Related video keywords
americaamericanarchitecturebluebuildingbuildingsbusinesscarcarscitycityscapeclockdaydistrictdowntownduskeditorialeveningfamoushallhistoriclandmarklandscapemetropolismodernpapennsylvaniapeoplephiladelphiaphillyroadskylineskyscrapersquarestatesstreettourismtouristtowertowntraffictransporttransportationtravelu.s.aunitedurbanusavehicleview