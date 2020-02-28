0
Stock video
Colors kaleidoscope abstract looping animation
J
By Jai Yen Yen
- Stock footage ID: 1047374224
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:29Abstract motion background in blue colors, shining lights, energy waves and sparkling particles, seamless looping.
4k00:30Abstract flying blurres bright particles in space, computer generated abstract background, 3D rendering
hd00:19Background of multicolored blurred round light glare. Disco lights shining at the party is not in focus.
Related stock videos
hd00:21Fantastic structure of golden bubbles. Scientific experiment, chemical reactions. Chaotic motion, bubble flow expansion, curlicue of paints. Psychedelic liquid light show, ink patterns in water + oil.
4k00:16Red kaleidoscope sequence patterns. 4k Abstract multicolored motion graphics background. Or for yoga, clubs, shows, mandala, fractal animation. Beautiful bright ornament. Seamless loop.
hd00:11VJ Fractal gold kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
hd00:11Ultra Music Festival Kaleidoscope background Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop Fractal colored motion background Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb Abstract multicolored neon graphics led
4k00:18Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, etc… Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
hd00:11Fractal blue kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.