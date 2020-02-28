0
Stock video
lens flare effects on black background
p
- Stock footage ID: 1047372565
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10GOLDEN GLITTER FLIGHT WITH SPARKLING LIGHT SHINING CHRISTMAS GOLD PARTICLES AND SPARKLES INTRO TEMPLATE ON BLACK BACKGROUND LUXURY MAGIC FESTIVE EFFECT WITH BOKEH AND GLOW DUST TRAIL 3D REND
4k00:10golden glitter flight with sparkling light shining christmas gold particles and sparkles intro template on black background luxury magic festive effect with bokeh and glow dust trail 3d render
Related stock videos
4k00:12Optical lens flare effect, 4K resolution, Very high quality and realistic, Lens Flare, Studio Flare, Light Leak, flash lights, natural lighting lamp rays effect, Light Horizon, Light pulses and glow
4k00:08Light leaks effect background animation stock footage. Lens light leaks flashing around making an elegant abstract background animation. Classic Light Leak in 4k, yellow Classy Light Leak
4k00:16Lens flare effect on black background. Abstract Sun burst, sunflare For screen mode using. Sunflares nature abstract backdrop, blinking sun burst, lens flare optical rays. 4K UHD video
4k00:12horizontal sun moving lights optical lens flares shiny animation art background - new quality natural lighting lamp rays effect dynamic colorful bright video footage
Related video keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeambeautifulbeautyblackblueblurbokehbrightburstcameracelebrationcolorcolorfuldesigndigitaldusteffectenergyentertainmentfilmflareflashglitterglowglowinglenslightmagicnightpartyphotographyrayshineshinyspacesparklespotspotlightstagestarsunsun lightsunlightvectorwhiteyellow