 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Multi-ethnic group of friends with kids enjoying in lunch together

V

By ViktorC

  • Stock footage ID: 1047223753
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV928.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.7 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

An older man is serving himself some cabbage in an old-fashioned traditional restaurant. The whole place is decorated in this way. Close-up shot.
hd00:19An older man is serving himself some cabbage in an old-fashioned traditional restaurant. The whole place is decorated in this way. Close-up shot.
People eating traditional uzbek dishes at restaurant
4k00:18People eating traditional uzbek dishes at restaurant
Sushi set is on the table and defocused mother teaching her child to hold sticks
hd00:16Sushi set is on the table and defocused mother teaching her child to hold sticks
Different types of pizzas on display for sale at the street market in Thailand. Man buys two pizzas. 1920x1080
hd00:15Different types of pizzas on display for sale at the street market in Thailand. Man buys two pizzas. 1920x1080
See all

Related stock videos

Group of friends eating lunch at home with flare
hd00:16Group of friends eating lunch at home with flare
Poverty.Inequality.Poor people in Africa unable to maintain social distance. Young African boys drinking water from a communual tap while woman line up to collect water in plastic containers
4k00:19Poverty.Inequality.Poor people in Africa unable to maintain social distance. Young African boys drinking water from a communual tap while woman line up to collect water in plastic containers
African and caucasian buddies making bet shaking hands at group meeting in coffeehouse, positive diverse young friends telling funny joke, laughing having fun while relaxing in cozy cafe with coffee
hd00:10African and caucasian buddies making bet shaking hands at group meeting in coffeehouse, positive diverse young friends telling funny joke, laughing having fun while relaxing in cozy cafe with coffee
Group of happy children playing outdoors in spring park
hd00:10Group of happy children playing outdoors in spring park
Girl Celebrating Birthday With Friends At Home Being Given Cake Decorated With Sparkler And Candles
4k00:25Girl Celebrating Birthday With Friends At Home Being Given Cake Decorated With Sparkler And Candles
Two brothers watching TV, eating popcorn sitting on couch at home. Two boys watching exciting movie at home. Siblings on couch.
4k00:20Two brothers watching TV, eating popcorn sitting on couch at home. Two boys watching exciting movie at home. Siblings on couch.
Group of friends eating lunch at home
hd00:10Group of friends eating lunch at home
Family with friends eating dinner in the evening, stabilized shot
hd00:26Family with friends eating dinner in the evening, stabilized shot
Same model in other videos
African American blue collar female welder in the workshop
4k00:16African American blue collar female welder in the workshop
Athletic people jogging on treadmills in a gym
4k00:13Athletic people jogging on treadmills in a gym
Women with EU and UK flag
4k00:21Women with EU and UK flag
Portrait of Happy Young Afro Woman
4k00:11Portrait of Happy Young Afro Woman
Volunteers picks up garbage in park
4k00:26Volunteers picks up garbage in park
Businesswoman giving couple financial advice
4k00:20Businesswoman giving couple financial advice
A beautiful mixed race family enjoying the park
4k00:12A beautiful mixed race family enjoying the park
Young African American businesswoman sharing business reports with colleagues
4k00:23Young African American businesswoman sharing business reports with colleagues

Related video keywords