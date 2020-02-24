0
Stock video
Green vegetables in growth at garden
l
By lzf
- Stock footage ID: 1047113524
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|46.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:23Beautiful summer scene of green meadow grass and flowers close-up in windy day. Green natural background
Related stock videos
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
hd00:27The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
4k00:21Male farmer holding young tree plant in hands, drought landscape on the background. Climate change, lack of fresh drinking water, deforestation. Ecology concept, environment.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14A man holds a biological sprout of life in his labor hands with the ground for planting, on a green background, concept: lifestyle, farming, ecology, bio, love, tradition, new life.
4k00:15Aerial Lockdown Low Over A Tractor As It Harvests A Crop, With Lush Green Fields And Rows Of Plants - Isle of Tiree, United Kingdom
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureasiaasiancabbagechinachinesecolorfulcountrysidecropcropscuisinecultivatecultivationdewdirtediblefarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggarlicgreengrowinggrowthhealthyingredientjapanese basillandleafmorningnaturalnaturenutritionorganicoutdoorsplantproductionruralsoilspringsunrisesunshinevegetablevitamin