0
Stock video
HONG KONG, CHINA circa JULY 2017, a light show is displayed on one of the high-rises in Central, Hong Kong. The skyscraper is surrounded by buildings also illuminated. Tight shot
A
- Stock footage ID: 1046905546
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|625.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Abstract aerial drone footage of rooftops and streets in the densely populated Kowloon area in Hong Kong, one of Asia's most iconic modern cities.
4k00:15Abstract aerial drone footage of rooftops and streets in the densely populated Kowloon area in Hong Kong, one of Asia's most iconic modern cities.
4k00:26Aerial drone shot flying over residential apartment buildings and commercial property in urban Kowloon in Hong Kong.