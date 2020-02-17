 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

COTTONWOOD ARIZONA-1968: Woman Adjusting The Cover Over Her Bowl Of Bread Dough

S

By StockFilm.com

  • Stock footage ID: 1046722297
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP428.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.8 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Young woman before leaving home put on surgical face mask standing in front of mirror in hallway, facemask mandatory in all public places due pandemic outbreak of covid. Personal safety, care concept
4k00:16Young woman before leaving home put on surgical face mask standing in front of mirror in hallway, facemask mandatory in all public places due pandemic outbreak of covid. Personal safety, care concept
Asian woman wearing protective face mask covering to travel on metro during coronavirus pandemic, stopping the spread of the disease on public transport, looking at camera. High quality 4k footage
4k00:14Asian woman wearing protective face mask covering to travel on metro during coronavirus pandemic, stopping the spread of the disease on public transport, looking at camera. High quality 4k footage
Doctor beautician puts kinesiology tape on the neck of the patient in private medical clinic room
4k00:20Doctor beautician puts kinesiology tape on the neck of the patient in private medical clinic room
young woman doing the taping of the face for rejuvenation and smoothing of wrinkles
4k00:08young woman doing the taping of the face for rejuvenation and smoothing of wrinkles
Beauty clinic staff help to adjust and set towel that use to cover client woman hair and her customer look happy. Concept of beauty clinic for beauty of skin and body business, asian beauty.
4k00:12Beauty clinic staff help to adjust and set towel that use to cover client woman hair and her customer look happy. Concept of beauty clinic for beauty of skin and body business, asian beauty.
Carlsbad, CA / USA - May 2, 2020: Two women sit and chat while practicing social distancing and wearing inadequate facial coverings, which they constantly need to adjust.
4k00:15Carlsbad, CA / USA - May 2, 2020: Two women sit and chat while practicing social distancing and wearing inadequate facial coverings, which they constantly need to adjust.
Elderly couple standing, wearing and adjusting medical face mask of each other.
4k00:09Elderly couple standing, wearing and adjusting medical face mask of each other.
The doctor beautician puts tape on the neck of the patient and cheeks against wrinkles, facelift beauty procedure. Kinesiotherapy concept
4k00:10The doctor beautician puts tape on the neck of the patient and cheeks against wrinkles, facelift beauty procedure. Kinesiotherapy concept

Related video keywords