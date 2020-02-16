 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fashion madness. Beauty art. Woman with night makeup smearing burgundy lip gloss with fingers.

G

By Golubovy

  • Stock footage ID: 1046634355
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV103 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
4k00:14Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
group of friends celebrating sexy women dancing enjoying glamorous new years eve party having fun celebration wearing stylish fashion at social gathering on rooftop at night
4k00:13group of friends celebrating sexy women dancing enjoying glamorous new years eve party having fun celebration wearing stylish fashion at social gathering on rooftop at night
Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
Woman in red dress with shopping bags walking in a city at sunset. Slow motion
4k00:19Woman in red dress with shopping bags walking in a city at sunset. Slow motion
Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
Portrait of Beautiful Young Woman with Red Hair Wearing Yellow Sweater Looking Up to the Camera and Smiling Charmingly. Successful Woman Working in Bright Diverse Office
4k00:12Portrait of Beautiful Young Woman with Red Hair Wearing Yellow Sweater Looking Up to the Camera and Smiling Charmingly. Successful Woman Working in Bright Diverse Office

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Skin care. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman enjoying touching face neck.
hd00:17Skin care. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman enjoying touching face neck.
Decorative makeup. Aesthetic cosmetology. Woman with red eyeshadow touching glossy lips.
hd00:14Decorative makeup. Aesthetic cosmetology. Woman with red eyeshadow touching glossy lips.
Female beauty. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman mirror reflection.
hd00:12Female beauty. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman mirror reflection.
Perfect skin. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman retouching makeup in mirror reflection.
hd00:20Perfect skin. Aesthetic cosmetology. Confident woman retouching makeup in mirror reflection.
Romantic morning. Seduction temptation. Playful woman with curly hair falling down on bed smiling.
hd00:17Romantic morning. Seduction temptation. Playful woman with curly hair falling down on bed smiling.
Makeup art. Skin care. Woman with red eyeshadow nude lip gloss touching face gently.
hd00:19Makeup art. Skin care. Woman with red eyeshadow nude lip gloss touching face gently.
Female beauty. Skincare wellness. Tender woman pulling hair back showing neck.
hd00:06Female beauty. Skincare wellness. Tender woman pulling hair back showing neck.
Fashion makeup. Cosmetic treatment. Woman with red eyeshadow black liner.
hd00:09Fashion makeup. Cosmetic treatment. Woman with red eyeshadow black liner.

Related video keywords