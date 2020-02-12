0
Stock video
Portrait of a beautiful golden-black dog with a pedigree and good hair, just combed. looking at the camera. Beauty concept
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1046430292
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|125.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Portrait of a beautiful golden-black dog with a pedigree and good hair, just combed. looking at the camera. Beauty concept
4k00:08Portrait of a beautiful golden-black dog with a pedigree and good hair, just combed. looking at the camera. Beauty concept