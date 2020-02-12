 
Stock video

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 2013 - Muslim pilgrims from all over the world gathered to perform Umrah or Hajj at the Haram Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, days of Hajj or Umrah

By as-artmedia

  • Stock footage ID: 1046401228
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4148.2 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV13.6 MB

