0
Stock video
NIAGRA FALLS USA-1964: People In House Playing With Friendly Dog
S
- Stock footage ID: 1046360911
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|28.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:10painting rainbow during Covid-19 quarantine at home. Stay at home Social media campaign for coronavirus prevention, let's all be well, hope during coronavirus pandemic concept
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Happy Caucasian woman enjoying family time with her daughter at home together, smiling and talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading a book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear, social
4k00:15Happy woman at home, talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown for Coronavirus Covid19