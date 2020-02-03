0
Stock video
CATSKILL NEW YORK USA-1959: One Kid Is Playing And Mother Is Using Mobile
S
- Stock footage ID: 1045843375
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|35.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:20Portrait of boy playing with mechanical arm toy using vr glasses with futuristic augmented reality hologram in living room in slow motion.
hd00:31Happy family- mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room, playing games. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps
hd00:27Happy family- Father, mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera
4k00:09Happy family or four enjoy weekend lifestyle relaxing in modern kitchen interior, young parents couple sit on couch using laptop funny little cute active kids children running playing in modern home
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping