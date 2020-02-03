0
Stock video
Kakunodate, OCT 21: Visitor sit in pulled rickshaw enjoying the view of Kakunodate Samurai House on OCT 21, 2019 at Kakunodate, Japan
K
By Kit Leong
- Stock footage ID: 1045842841
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|381.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Kakunodate, OCT 21: Visitor sit in pulled rickshaw enjoying the view of Kakunodate Samurai House on OCT 21, 2019 at Kakunodate, Japan
4k00:09Kakunodate, OCT 21: Visitor sit in pulled rickshaw enjoying the view of Kakunodate Samurai House on OCT 21, 2019 at Kakunodate, Japan
4k00:10Kakunodate, OCT 21: Visitor sit in pulled rickshaw enjoying the view of Kakunodate Samurai House on OCT 21, 2019 at Kakunodate, Japan
4k00:07Kakunodate, OCT 21: Visitor sit in pulled rickshaw enjoying the view of Kakunodate Samurai House on OCT 21, 2019 at Kakunodate, Japan