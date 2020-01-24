0
Stock video
Sad Caucasian redhead boy lying in bed and drinking hot fruit tea. Portrait of sick child staying in bedroom with bed tray. Healthcare, medicine, illness.
N
By Nais
- Stock footage ID: 1045256302
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|160.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Sad redhead young woman puts on medical mask outdoors on background of urban. Depressed lady wearing medical protective mask looking at camera with sorrowful eyes standing in city street in sunny day.
hd00:12Depressed mature man lying on couch in counseling office and discussing troubles with compassionate female psychologist. Psychoanalyst listening older patient and writing notes in psychologist office
hd00:12Close-up face of tired sad young female doctor in white coat sitting near window with louvre in dark modern medical clinic office in evening as sun sets, looking away. Tracking shot in slow motion.
4k00:15close up of a young girl with beautiful long hair holding her belly sitting on the floor and suffering from debilitating pain during PMS
hd00:10Sad redhead young woman listening to older psychologist doctor explaining treatment during psychological consultation. Upset depressed lady having consultation with professional mature psychotherapist
4k00:16Caucasian redhead woman suffering from climacteric changes. Senior lady having hot flashes and waving fan. Femininity, female aging, health care problems, gynecology, menopause.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Headshot of cute Caucasian redhead kid sitting on bed and looking at camera. Portrait of little boy in his bedroom at home. Lifestyle, childhood.
4k00:08Portrait of coughing Caucasian little boy taking remote control and switching TV channels. Redhead cute child sitting on bed in front of tray with tea and oranges. Sickness, health, lifestyle.
4k00:11Cheerful Caucasian redhead boy watching TV and laughing. Cute ill child sitting in bed with tray with remote control, tea, and oranges on it. Lifestyle, leisure, healthcare.
4k00:09Portrait of ill Caucasian boy switching channels with remote control and watching TV. Cute redhead child sitting on bed in front of tray with tea and oranges. Sickness, healthcare, lifestyle.
4k00:08Headshot of redhead Caucasian boy rising head and looking at camera. Dissatisfied ill kid sitting in bed at home. Healthcare, sickness, medicine.
4k00:15Headshot of cute Caucasian little boy switching channels, making interested facial expression, and watching TV. Redhead child looking for interesting cartoons. Childhood, leisure, bedtime.
4k00:11Close-up portrait of cute Caucasian boy with red hair and grey eyes looking at camera and smiling. Charming little child posing in bedroom at home. Childhood, happiness, leisure.
Related video keywords
bedbed traybedroomboycarecaucasianchildchild carechildhoodchildrencolddiseasedrinkingdrugsfacefeverflufruit teahealthhealth carehealthcarehomeillillnessinfectionkidlittlelyingmalemattressmedicalmedicamentmedicineorangespainpersonpillportraitredheadsadsicksicknesssufferingteatemperaturetrayunhealthyupsetweekends