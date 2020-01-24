0
Stock video
Stylish business man and woman discussing finance strategy collaborating together
A
- Stock footage ID: 1045251010
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|92.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
4k00:11Seven Stylish Diverse People Lean on a Conference Table While Energetically Discussing Daily Business Plans. Shot on RED EPIC 4K(uhd).
4k00:16Handsome bearded Startup Businessman in Glasses using mobile Phone. Young man texting Messages, cheating on his Smartphone while walking in Office District. Business. Social Networking. People. Apps.
4k00:08Attractive real estate agent shows stylish modern house to a beautiful young couple client rent investment agent bright business mortgage relationship sale apartment interior slow motion
4k00:16In the Stylish Modern Office: Diverse Group of Enthusiastic Business Marketing Professionals Use Computers, Have Meetings, Discussing Project Ideas, Brainstorming Startup Company Strategy
4k00:10Professional Real Estate Agent Shows Stylish Modern House to a Beautiful Young Couple Who are in the Market for Purchasing/ Renting New Home. House Has Floor to Ceiling Windows and Seaside View.4K UHD
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Slow Motion of Female and Male Business People Walking in the Big City Discussing Business with Each Other. They Both Wear Stylish Classical Tailored Suits. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Business Woman and Business Man Use Smartphone and Talk on the Busy Big City Street. Both Look Exquisitely Stylish. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
Same model in other videos
4k00:28Smiling trendy man in suit talking standing isolated on white studio background. Friendly bearded business coach speaking and gesticulating having positive emotion. Shot on RED Raven 4k Cinema Camera
4k00:13Terrified couple hugging feeling fear seeing terrible scene film premiere at auditorium spectators rows cinema. Shocked man and woman with spooky face expression entertainment at movie theater
4k00:24Trendy male and female entrepreneur talking pointing on laptop screen at business meeting in hi tech office. Boss and employee colleagues brainstorming planning development strategy working as team
4k00:21Joyful male guitarist play during relaxed people sing have positive emotion. Pleasant man and woman tourist sitting near camperfire rejoicing spending time outdoor. Shot on RED Raven 4k Cinema Camera
Related video keywords
4kappointmentbossbrainstormingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomanceocollaboratingcolleaguecompanyconferenceconfidentconversationcooperationcorporatecoworkerdebatediscussingemployeeexecutivefemalefinanceformalleaderleadershipmalemanmeetingmodernofficepartnershippcpersonplanningred cameraspeakingstrategystylishsuittabletalkingteamteamleaderteamworktogetherwomanworkworkplace