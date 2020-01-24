0
Stock video
aerial drone shot of a big isolated white blooming wild cherry in spring on the country side, camera is slowly circling around the big tree standing in the middle of leafless vineyards
M
By Moorsfilm
- Stock footage ID: 1045218748
Video clip length: 00:55FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|233 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|51.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Flying over a wild chamomile field in the mountains of Montenegro. Lonely tree in the middle of the field.
4k00:35Aerial flying forwards over colorful tulip fields pink green yellow and white colors also showing wind turbines providing renewable energy to homes beautiful polder landscape during springtime 4k
4k00:59aerial photography drone shot of a purple poppy flower field in the soft morning light – circling around slow and low, close up of the poppy flowers
Related video keywords
aerialaerial landscapeaerial viewagricultureaustriabeautifulbloombloomingblooming cherry treeblooming treeblossomblossomsbranchbrightcherry blossomcherry blossom branchcherry blossom treecloseupcountrysidedrone shotenvironmentfarmfloraflowerfreshgreengrowthhilllandscapeleafmeadownaturalnatureoutdoorparkplantruralsceneryscenicseasonspringsummersunlightsunshinetourismtree isolatedtreesvine yardsvineyardwhite