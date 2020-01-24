0
Stock video
World Heritage, Cappadocia, Gereme, Turkey. Beautiful mountains of volcanic origin.
W
- Stock footage ID: 1045209937
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26La Fortuna Waterfall in the rainforest near Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica, Central America. Beautiful nature landscape at toursit travel destination landmark. Aerial drone video footage.
4k00:10Time Lapse of Mount Bromo volcano (Gunung Bromo) during sunrise from viewpoint on Mount Penanjakan in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, East Java, Indonesia.
hd00:14Blue domed churches and white-washed houses in the village of Oia on the edge of the volcanic caldera on the island of Santorini in Greece.
4k00:354K Drone aerial video of Iceland Volcanic eruption 2021. The volcano Fagradalsfjall is located in the valley Geldingadalir close to Grindavik and Reykjavik. Hot lava and magma coming out of the crater
4k00:54Foggy landscape tropical rain forest jungle island Bali on background majestic volcano Gunung Agung or Mount Agung, located in the district of Karangasem. 4K Aerial view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
activeadventurerairanatoliaancientatmospherebeautifulbuildingcapadociacappadociacavecloudcolorerosionfairyfamousformationgeologicalgeologygoremehillkapadokyalandscapemonksmorningmountainnationalnaturalnaturenobodyoldpanoramicparkrocksandstoneshapeshopstonetaletempletourismtowntransporttravelturkeyturkishunescovacationvalleyvolcanic