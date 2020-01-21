0
Stock video
lonely stray dog napping on farm street
k
By koojadooSS
- Stock footage ID: 1045002550
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|472.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|9.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Closeup portrait of cheerful brown head of beautiful big young underbred big dog with cute face resting on wood floor of country house. Real time full hd video footage.
4k00:11A stray dog, a young dog behaves playfully, waving his tail while on a private farm. Gimbal shot.
4k00:07Big white dog running on the sidewalk along the road. A stray dog walks freely down the street
4k00:19Big white dog running on the sidewalk along the road. A stray dog walks freely down the street