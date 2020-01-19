0
Stock video
Inside of turning empty washing machine drum.
T
By Trial
- Stock footage ID: 1044899278
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|103.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|12 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Blank textbook opening with hands. Two hands opening a blank book. Blank template for rotoscoping words inside an open book. Holding a book with two hands, it is opened and then closed.
4k00:08Flip opening book cover and inside 3d animation.Camera movement for present book.Show clean paper flip page by page and black cover book.
4k00:08Notebook opening start black color cover and white clear paper inside book with 3d animation and rendering realistic look.