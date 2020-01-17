0
Stock video
Wild roe deer in nature.
V
By VaLife
- Stock footage ID: 1044817630
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1,017.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|119.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|26.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25squirrel Dance CG fur. 3d rendering, animal realistic CGI VFX, Animation Loop, composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:20squirrel Dance CG fur 3d rendering animal realistic CGI VFX Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:31Slow Motion Of A Wild Male Baby Deer Standing A In A Snow Covered Pine Forest, Raising His Head And Looking Straight Into The Camera - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:12Panning From The Legs Of A Female Deer Up To Her Head As She Looks Straight Into The Camera, With A Winter Snow Background And Trees - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:10Panning From The Legs Of A Female Deer Up To Her Head As She Turns Her Head And Looks Straight Into The Camera, With A Winter Snow Background - Erfurt, Germany
Related video keywords
animalantlerantlersbackgroundbeautifulbuckcervusdeerelaphuselkenvironmenteveningfallfieldforestgrasshornhuntinglandscapemalemammalmeadowmorningmountainnationalnaturalnatureparkredrichmondroarroaringrutruttingsafariscottishseasonsilhouettestagsunsunlightsunrisetreetreestrophyutahwildwildernesswildlifewood