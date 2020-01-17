0
Stock video
beautiful stylish trendy blond woman walking in a city Park in autumn.
K
- Stock footage ID: 1044815185
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|95.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
4k00:30Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
4k00:06High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio, portrait of beautiful sexy girl with trendy make-up and manicure. Art design, colorful make up. Over colourful vivid background 4K
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
hd00:09Charming young woman with a magnificent golden hair, big blue eyes, gorgeous red lipstick and stylish look. Attractive young lady is rushing in the city-center, she turns to camera and smiles.
4k00:17Fashion design female clothes woman on podium slow motion spotlights scene. Defile beautiful girl in colorful dress on catwalk model show close up evening vogue 4K.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:19Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
4k00:09Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accessoriesadultattractiveautumnbackbeautifulblondecaucasiancityclothesclothingcoatcoolcuteeleganteuropeanfashionfashionablefemaleglamourgorgeousindividualityjacketladyleafleatherlifestylelovelyluxurymodernnatureoneoutdoorparkpeoplepersonseasonsmilespacespringstreetstylishtreestrendyurbanvoguewalkwearwoman