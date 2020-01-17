 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

beautiful stylish trendy blond woman walking in a city Park in autumn.

K

By Kopytin Georgy

  • Stock footage ID: 1044815185
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP495.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.4 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
4k00:30Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio, portrait of beautiful sexy girl with trendy make-up and manicure. Art design, colorful make up. Over colourful vivid background 4K
4k00:06High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio, portrait of beautiful sexy girl with trendy make-up and manicure. Art design, colorful make up. Over colourful vivid background 4K
Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
Charming young woman with a magnificent golden hair, big blue eyes, gorgeous red lipstick and stylish look. Attractive young lady is rushing in the city-center, she turns to camera and smiles.
hd00:09Charming young woman with a magnificent golden hair, big blue eyes, gorgeous red lipstick and stylish look. Attractive young lady is rushing in the city-center, she turns to camera and smiles.
Fashion design female clothes woman on podium slow motion spotlights scene. Defile beautiful girl in colorful dress on catwalk model show close up evening vogue 4K.
4k00:17Fashion design female clothes woman on podium slow motion spotlights scene. Defile beautiful girl in colorful dress on catwalk model show close up evening vogue 4K.
Happy hipster teen girl with ponytail wear headphones hoodie sunglasses listen dj pop music in purple neon light studio. Smiling gen z teenager model dancing alone looking at camera. Slow motion.
hd00:16Happy hipster teen girl with ponytail wear headphones hoodie sunglasses listen dj pop music in purple neon light studio. Smiling gen z teenager model dancing alone looking at camera. Slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
4k00:19Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
4k00:09Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
Portrait of Young Woman Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Happy Smile on Face of Charming Girl. Fashion of Caucasian Lady in Ultra-Violet of Night Club. Iridescent Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting
4k00:16Portrait of Young Woman Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Happy Smile on Face of Charming Girl. Fashion of Caucasian Lady in Ultra-Violet of Night Club. Iridescent Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting
Same model in other videos
elegant stylish blond woman using mobile phone sitting in a cafe.
4k00:15elegant stylish blond woman using mobile phone sitting in a cafe.
two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
4k00:11two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
4k00:10two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
4k00:14two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
4k00:16two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
beautiful elegant stylish blond woman resting in a cafe.
4k00:16beautiful elegant stylish blond woman resting in a cafe.
beautiful elegant stylish blond woman resting in a cafe.
4k00:17beautiful elegant stylish blond woman resting in a cafe.
two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.
4k00:13two beautiful stylish women blondes communicate sitting in a cafe.

Related video keywords