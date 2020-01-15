0
Stock video
Young woman with white duct tape over her mouth, preventing her to eat junk food. The girl is offered to smell a delicious piece of pizza on a plate.
D
By DedovStock
- Stock footage ID: 1044645082
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
4k00:10Happy young woman nurse caretaker helping talking with senior grandmother patient give support empathy, female doctor carer having trust conversation with elderly lady, older people homecare concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:17Closeup portrait of beautiful woman resting head slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Portrait of a young girl drinking an alcoholic drink with drinking straws, overweight girl lying on a deck chair, close-up
4k00:15An overweight girl with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
4k00:15Top view of a young overweight girl swims on a pink swimming ring in a pool in a resort and eats ice cream
4k00:14Overweight young woman in a white t-shirt doing physical exercise outdoors, sitting on the grass on top of the hill
4k00:15An overweight young woman with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa in the living room with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
4k00:15Sad overweight young woman with scales on floor. Scale and depressed, frustrated and sad woman sitting on floor holding head and arms on knees