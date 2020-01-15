 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman with white duct tape over her mouth, preventing her to eat junk food. The girl is offered to smell a delicious piece of pizza on a plate.

D

By DedovStock

  • Stock footage ID: 1044645082
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Happy young woman nurse caretaker helping talking with senior grandmother patient give support empathy, female doctor carer having trust conversation with elderly lady, older people homecare concept
4k00:10Happy young woman nurse caretaker helping talking with senior grandmother patient give support empathy, female doctor carer having trust conversation with elderly lady, older people homecare concept
Portrait of Beautiful caucasian brunette woman laughing
4k00:21Portrait of Beautiful caucasian brunette woman laughing
Face of girl with clean skin with natural makeup among exotic plants on a dark background in studio. Advertising of natural and organic cosmetics. Face of woman through large green leaves.
4k00:20Face of girl with clean skin with natural makeup among exotic plants on a dark background in studio. Advertising of natural and organic cosmetics. Face of woman through large green leaves.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:10beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Closeup portrait of beautiful woman resting head slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:17Closeup portrait of beautiful woman resting head slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Close-up shot of woman blue eye with light day make-up. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Close-up shot of woman blue eye with light day make-up. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Portrait of a young girl drinking an alcoholic drink with drinking straws, overweight girl lying on a deck chair, close-up
4k00:16Portrait of a young girl drinking an alcoholic drink with drinking straws, overweight girl lying on a deck chair, close-up
An overweight girl with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
4k00:15An overweight girl with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
Top view of a young overweight girl swims on a pink swimming ring in a pool in a resort and eats ice cream
4k00:15Top view of a young overweight girl swims on a pink swimming ring in a pool in a resort and eats ice cream
Happy chubby girl dancing and doing exercises with dumbbells in the room in the morning
4k00:15Happy chubby girl dancing and doing exercises with dumbbells in the room in the morning
Overweight young woman in a white t-shirt doing physical exercise outdoors, sitting on the grass on top of the hill
4k00:14Overweight young woman in a white t-shirt doing physical exercise outdoors, sitting on the grass on top of the hill
An overweight young woman with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa in the living room with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
4k00:15An overweight young woman with a big appetite eats pizza while sitting on the sofa in the living room with TV remote control in hand. On the table large box of pizza and glass with cola
Sad overweight young woman with scales on floor. Scale and depressed, frustrated and sad woman sitting on floor holding head and arms on knees
4k00:15Sad overweight young woman with scales on floor. Scale and depressed, frustrated and sad woman sitting on floor holding head and arms on knees
Middle shot of an overweight young woman in a black swimsuit while lying on a deck chair, resting and drinking an alcoholic drink from a drinking straw
4k00:15Middle shot of an overweight young woman in a black swimsuit while lying on a deck chair, resting and drinking an alcoholic drink from a drinking straw

Related video keywords