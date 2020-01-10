0
Stock video
Sisters decorate the Christmas tree grandchildren hug grandparents family
F
By Footage.ua
- Stock footage ID: 1044345331
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|3.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|44.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:17grandparents arriving Christmas eve hugging family enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:11african american grandparents visiting for christmas hugging family giving presents enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:21Portrait of three multi-aged beautiful women hugging and kissing on couch. Large family gathering together to celebrate christmas in modern decorated apartment.
4k00:25Grandfather holding up baby grandparents visiting christmas eve hugging family enjoying festive celebration reunion at home 4k footage
4k00:26Family visiting grandparents for christmas eve celebrations. Family coming over for Christmas dinner at the grandparents home.
4k00:14Happy Family Exchanging Presents during Christmas Dinner at Home. Big Family enjoying Winter Holidays and Gifts Together standing near Christmas table. Happy Relatives Gathering. Greeting. Hugging.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Close footage of hands in wheat or rye field with sunset in background mother and daughter with long blonde hair holding hands
4k00:30Closeup shoot of old caucasian businessman using the laptop being bored and annoyed indoors in the office on the workplace
4k00:37Closeup shoot of aged caucasian man having a video call on the laptop smiling happily indoors in a cozy apartment
4k00:26Closeup shoot of senior happy couple using the laptop on the desk and drinking tea indoors in a cozy apartment
4k00:19Young woman with long ginger hair walking on city street and looking back, holding backpack, urban street background, back view
4k00:29Big Caucasian family Christmas dinner wine cleaned from the table, cleaning, evening finale end
4k00:24Little Caucasian girl brings a dish to the table Christmas family reunion difference of generations grandparents
Related video keywords
arrivingbeautifulcaucasiancelebratingcelebrationchildrenchristmaschristmas evechristmas treeconnectioncoupleembracingemotionenjoyingeveeveningexcitedfamilyfestivefireplacefriendsfunfunnygatheringgiftsgrandparentsgreetinghappinesshappyholidayhomehugjokejoylaughinglovemanmerryopeningpresentsreunionseasonsharingsmilingsurprisetogethertraditionunderwearwinterwoman