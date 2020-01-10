 
Stock video

Self drawing simple animation of single continuous one line drawing of whale. Drawing by hand, black lines on a white background.

By ai_stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1044336682
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV148 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV458 kB
SD$65853 × 480MOV100 kB

