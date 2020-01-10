 
0

Stock video

A city street near the bay area at the urban town high angle long shot. Shinagawa district Tokyo / Japan - 10.23.2019

T

By Tokyo Visionary Room

  • Stock footage ID: 1044334093
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV927.8 MB
HD$792047 × 1080MOV32.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV7.1 MB

