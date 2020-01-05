0
Stock video
Cheerful Casual Young Woman showing Thumbs Up
S
By Stockbakery
- Stock footage ID: 1044024781
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|168 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:14Camera follows hipster millennial young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, jumps on top of rocks, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Young Man and Woman Discuss Charts Drawn on Their Electronic Whiteboard. Man Shows Details on the Screen Woman Listens Holding Cup of Coffee in Her Hands.Their Office is developer and Modern Looking.
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.