0
Stock video
Tweezers with a grain of chickpea in the background lying next to the pile of legumes.
F
By Frame 2016
- Stock footage ID: 1043976901
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|722.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
agricultureagronomybackgroundbeanchick-peachickpeacloseupcookingcropcuisinedietdietarydryeatexaminationfiberfoodgarbanzograingroupharvesthealthhealthyheapkernellaboratorylargelegumelookingnaturalnaturenutritionnutritiousobjectorganicorientalpeaproteinrawsaladseedsnacktweezersuncookedvarietyveganvegetablevegetarianvitaminyellow