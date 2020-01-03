0
Stock video
Two women watching a smartphone
a
By aijiro
- Stock footage ID: 1043903656
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Happy People using Smartphone Devices in World Wide Connected Social Network. Diverse People do E-Business, Communicate, Send Messages. Visualization of Internet Virtual Reality Interconnected Persons
4k00:12Visualization of Information Global Network. Technology Connecting Lines Flows into Digital Communication Space Flying from Mobile Phone. Young Man Uses Smartphone in the Big City. Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:15High Angle Shot of a Crowded Pedestrian Crossing in Big City. Augmented Reality of Social Media Signs, Symbols, Location Tracking and Emojis are Added to People. Future Technology Concept.
4k00:15Big City Businessman Uses Smartphone, Stands on Skyscraper Roof: Visualization of Information Flows and Lines Flying from Mobile Phone into Global Network. Top Down Aerial Elevating Drone Shot.
4k00:24Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
4k00:15High Angle Shot of a Crowded Pedestrian Crossing in Big City. Augmented Reality Shows Visual Representation of Connected People with the Internet World, Technology Around Us and Wi-Fi Wave Network.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.