0
Stock video
Putting Japanese Mini Tomato on Plate with Chopsticks
m
By meikyou
- Stock footage ID: 1043728396
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|198.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|788 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Stewed cabbage is prepared in a frying pan. Take stewed cabbage on a plate. Chinese chopsticks..
4k00:26High angle shot - Female hands photographing appetizing fresh cooked asian salad with seafood on colored plate with chopsticks on the wooden table in restaurant. Food blogger of blogging concept.
hd00:10SLOW MOTION: chopsticks picking up fresh Japanese salad of sashimi fish with tomatoes and salmon. Healthy lifestyle people eating vegetables and fresh fish. Concept of good diet.
4k00:18Stewed cabbage is prepared in a frying pan. Take stewed cabbage on a plate. Chinese chopsticks..