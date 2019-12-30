0
Stock video
Little girl in pajama with funny headdress is fooling around and make faces. White background. Concept: Freedom, happiness, childhood. Happy four years old, pretty little blonde child
A
- Stock footage ID: 1043726257
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|190.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
hd00:05Funny active family playing on moving day, excited happy adult parents mom dad pushing cardboard boxes with cute little kids sit inside having fun packing relocate into new home concept, slow motion
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19 Happy Mother and Baby kissing and hugging, Resting in bed together, Maternity concept Motherhood Beautiful Happy Family Stock Video Footage in Slow Motion
4k00:14Cinematic authentic close up shot of cute happy little girls sisters smiling in camera together just woke up in morning at home. Concept of childhood, kids protection, daughter, happy family
Same model in other videos
4k00:27Woman teacher looking at laptop web camera making video call with little school girl pupil. Working from home. Distance education with children online class for kids on internet. Webcam e-learning
4k00:09Online e-learning, children distance education lesson, technology for kids. Child girl doing school homework with woman teacher, using laptop computer at home. Video call by webcam on internet
4k00:18Granddaughter and grandfather in sportswear making sports workout on playground. Active healthy senior man with child kid girl doing fitness exercises with dumbbells. Concept of healthy lifestyle
4k00:14Online e-learning, children distance education lesson, technology for kids. Child girl doing school homework with woman teacher, using laptop computer at home. Video call by webcam on internet
4k00:16Child girl studying homework with woman teacher on laptop webcam during online lesson at home. E-learning, webinar. Online distance education for children caused by coronavirus pandemia quarantine
4k00:24Positive girl in pink blouse with funny haircut dancing. Happy four years old girl. Pretty little blonde child. Make faces and smile. White background. Place for you logo or text
4k00:15Happy family resting at camping in forest cooking frying sausages over campfire. Senior man woman with granddaughter sitting near tent in evening wood. Grandmother, grandfather tourists at camping
Related video keywords
activeadorableawakebeautifulbeautybedbedroomcarecasualcaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcutedancedancingenergyfemalefool aroundfunfunnygirlhappyhavinghomehouseindoorsinteriorjumpkidleisurelittlemorningmovementmusicnightnightwearpajamaspeoplepersonplayplayfulportraitprettyroomsmilingsweetwellnesswhiteyoung