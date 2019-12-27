 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1968 - Guns on the USS New Jersey are lowered and rotated.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1043588416
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV104.8 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1960s - Army soldiers receive information from the South Vietnamese, recover documents and engage in combat, during the Vietnam War.
hd02:06CIRCA 1960s - Army soldiers receive information from the South Vietnamese, recover documents and engage in combat, during the Vietnam War.
1960s - A police raid on black panther headquarters in the 1960s shows racial strife.
sd01:361960s - A police raid on black panther headquarters in the 1960s shows racial strife.
CIRCA 1968 - Air Force F-100 jet fighters drop bombs on Vietcong targets in South and North Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
hd01:07CIRCA 1968 - Air Force F-100 jet fighters drop bombs on Vietcong targets in South and North Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
CIRCA 1971 - Major General Orwin C. Talbott takes over leading the 1st Infantry Division in 1968, and they continue to fight the Vietcong.
hd01:08CIRCA 1971 - Major General Orwin C. Talbott takes over leading the 1st Infantry Division in 1968, and they continue to fight the Vietcong.
CIRCA - 1968 - US Army soldiers occupy streets filled with rubble during the Washington Riots in Washington D.C.
hd01:18CIRCA - 1968 - US Army soldiers occupy streets filled with rubble during the Washington Riots in Washington D.C.
1960s: FBI bank surveillance footage of armed robbers robbing banks in 1968.
hd00:251960s: FBI bank surveillance footage of armed robbers robbing banks in 1968.
CIRCA 1968 - Close-ups show men, teenagers, and boy scouts making protest signs for the Poor People's Campaign.
hd01:47CIRCA 1968 - Close-ups show men, teenagers, and boy scouts making protest signs for the Poor People's Campaign.
CIRCA 1940s - US Navy recruits learn to march, handle rifles, and do calisthenics at the US Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Illinois.
hd01:08CIRCA 1940s - US Navy recruits learn to march, handle rifles, and do calisthenics at the US Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1968 - Cleaning carbon from an M-16A1 Rifle during a soldier�s daily cleaning routine.
4k01:47CIRCA 1968 - Cleaning carbon from an M-16A1 Rifle during a soldier�s daily cleaning routine.
CIRCA 1968 - How to clean an M-16A1 Rifle in the field if it is submerged in water.
4k01:02CIRCA 1968 - How to clean an M-16A1 Rifle in the field if it is submerged in water.
CIRCA 1968 - How to clean an M-16A1 Rifle in the field if it is submerged in mud.
4k01:56CIRCA 1968 - How to clean an M-16A1 Rifle in the field if it is submerged in mud.
CIRCA 1968 - The importance of soldiers in the U.S. Army keeping their M-16A1 Rifles clean and properly maintained.
4k01:23CIRCA 1968 - The importance of soldiers in the U.S. Army keeping their M-16A1 Rifles clean and properly maintained.

Related video keywords