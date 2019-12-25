 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Confident young afro-american businessman with tickets and luggage sitting on bench in airport lounge and waiting for flight. Businessman office worker in airport waiting for plane for business trip

n

By nimito

  • Stock footage ID: 1043480959
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV151.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.9 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of handsome successful african businessman sitting in modern car clenching fist enjoying prosperous rich life. Happy black young driver business suit laughing in the car.
4k00:14Portrait of handsome successful african businessman sitting in modern car clenching fist enjoying prosperous rich life. Happy black young driver business suit laughing in the car.
Attractive concentrated young african american man driving luxurious car fast through the city on business trip. Destination. Commuting. Private car transportation.
4k00:09Attractive concentrated young african american man driving luxurious car fast through the city on business trip. Destination. Commuting. Private car transportation.
Successful business woman wears classic clothes, arrives at airport terminal, walks city street after landing plane, carries suitcase luggage, steps with heels on tiles, moves confidently to parking
4k00:10Successful business woman wears classic clothes, arrives at airport terminal, walks city street after landing plane, carries suitcase luggage, steps with heels on tiles, moves confidently to parking
Woman with a shopping bags is calling a taxi in a city
4k00:12Woman with a shopping bags is calling a taxi in a city
Woman with a shopping bags is calling a taxi in a city
4k00:09Woman with a shopping bags is calling a taxi in a city
Side view of young pensive afro-american businessman looking out round window standing at railway station and waiting for his train. Handsome young entrepreneur waiting for train inside station.
4k00:07Side view of young pensive afro-american businessman looking out round window standing at railway station and waiting for his train. Handsome young entrepreneur waiting for train inside station.
Attractive, confident afro american girl in stylish sunglasses and blue jeans walking carefree by morning city street with her black electric scooter. Front view. Slow motion
hd00:07Attractive, confident afro american girl in stylish sunglasses and blue jeans walking carefree by morning city street with her black electric scooter. Front view. Slow motion
Stylish modern black woman with Afro hair and in sunglasses and sitting on moped on street looking confidently at camera
4k00:26Stylish modern black woman with Afro hair and in sunglasses and sitting on moped on street looking confidently at camera
Same model in other videos
Multiracial young business people male and female discussing data from documents walking in office lobby before meeting.
4k00:14Multiracial young business people male and female discussing data from documents walking in office lobby before meeting.
Elegant african businessman checking e-mail on mobile phone while walking with suitcase inside airport. Experienced male employer using cell phone while walking on train platform going for work travel
4k00:10Elegant african businessman checking e-mail on mobile phone while walking with suitcase inside airport. Experienced male employer using cell phone while walking on train platform going for work travel
Back view successful of african-american businessman walking in business center after corporate meeting
4k00:10Back view successful of african-american businessman walking in business center after corporate meeting
Professional traders coming out of elevator and walking along hall discussing new business project. Young multiracial couple of colleagues walk and talk
4k00:11Professional traders coming out of elevator and walking along hall discussing new business project. Young multiracial couple of colleagues walk and talk
Team of start up businesspeople entering modern elevator and discussing corporate meeting. Businessmen using elevator to get to upper floor of business center. Corporate motivational
4k00:17Team of start up businesspeople entering modern elevator and discussing corporate meeting. Businessmen using elevator to get to upper floor of business center. Corporate motivational
Back view of multiethnic team of industrial engineers walking in manufacturing plant discussing new project or production plan. Inspectors supervising modern factory
4k00:24Back view of multiethnic team of industrial engineers walking in manufacturing plant discussing new project or production plan. Inspectors supervising modern factory
Back view of african and caucasian industrial workers in safety gear walking in manufacturing plant and discussing new project. Supervisor and engineer inspecting factory
4k00:25Back view of african and caucasian industrial workers in safety gear walking in manufacturing plant and discussing new project. Supervisor and engineer inspecting factory
Team of diverse industrial technicians putting their hands together and celebrating successful project
4k00:16Team of diverse industrial technicians putting their hands together and celebrating successful project

Related video keywords