0

Stock video

3D animation of the pipeline construction for gas transit from Russia to Europe, the EEC countries, and the destruction of the gas pipeline with the metal text "sanctions". The idea of an economic and

3

By 3DStach

  • Stock footage ID: 1043352568
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV312.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.7 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV1.3 MB

