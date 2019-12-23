 
Stock video

Morning mist over the valley among the mountains in the sunlight. Fog and Beautiful nature of Norway aerial footage.

A

By Andrey Armyagov

  • Stock footage ID: 1043349370
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4127.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV4 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV905 kB

