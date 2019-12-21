0
Stock video
Phu Quoc island, Vietnam. Beautiful sun, traditional boats, people relaxing on the beach.
l
By lucekkk
- Stock footage ID: 1043277019
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|309 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Aerial view of Swimming pool in the resort at Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Romantic beach from the top video concept with beach resorts
4k00:13Aerial view of beautiful landscape, tourism boats, and people swimming on the sea and beach on May Rut island (a tranquil island with beautiful beach) in Phu Quoc, Kien Giang, Vietnam. Travel concept
hd00:22January, 2018, Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Beach resort scene at Phu Quoc island in Vietnam. Phu Quoc, located of the coast of Vietnam in the Gulf of Thailand, is a travel destination growing in popularity.
4k00:13Colorful hammock tied to palm trees is swaying in the wind. View on sandy beach with green plants and lonely tourist standing on shore, admiring the sea. Phu Quoc island, Vietnam. Close up
4k00:07Pearl farm where divers dive up shells out of the sea and grow cultured pearls footage shows a shell with three pearls and woman putting one pearl back in the oyster Vietnam Phu Quoc tourist visit 4k
Related video keywords
asiaasianbaybeachblueboatboatsclimatecoastlinedestinationsholidayhorizonislandislandsjourneylagoonlandscapenaturenauticalnobodyoceanpeacefulphuphu quocphuquocquocrelaxrelaxationsandscenicseaseascapeshipskysummersunsunlighttourtranquiltraveltropicalvacationvesselvietnamvietnameseviewwaterwavewildwooden