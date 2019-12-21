0
Stock video
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 15 DECEMBER 2019: Girl chooses decorations for the Christmas tree
G
- Stock footage ID: 1043274667
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|164.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28AERIAL CLOSE UP DISTANCING: Happy smiling young woman lying in fresh snow moving arms and legs and making snow angles in forest. Joy before the Christmas. Cheerful playful girl in in winter wonderland
4k00:18Woman drinking Hot Tea or Coffee from Festive Cup with Snowy Mountain View on Background. 4K SLOW MOTION 120fps. Beautiful Girl Enjoying Winter Morning or Evening Outdoors. Christmas Holidays
4k00:21Cheerful girl in blue knitted hat and jacket walking on snowy forest at winter frosty day. Young teen girl breathing fresh winter air on walk in snowy park