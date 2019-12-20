0
Stock video
Self drawing simple animation of single continuous one art doodle line drawing hand people to the event, the meeting presentation corporate communication.
D
By Derplan13
- Stock footage ID: 1043177350
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|2.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|238 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Animated self drawing of single continuous line draw old retro alarm analog clock on the floor. Minimalism metaphor business deadline concept. Full length one line animation illustration.
4k00:12Animated self drawing of continuous one line draw young female entrepreneur facing super hero shadow on arrow up symbol wall. Success manager minimalist concept. Full length single line animation.
4k00:12Animated self drawing of one continuous line draw hand typing on laptop keyboard and hand signing contract agreement paper together. Business deal concept. Full length single line animation.
4k00:10Handshake. Business concept deal deals. Self drawing animation of continuous one single line drawing.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of single continuous line draw young Arab businessman draw increasing sales growth graph. Smart success marketing manager. Minimalism concept one line draw. Full length animated
4k00:12Self drawing animation of single continuous line draw young Arab businessman draw increasing sales growth graph. Smart success marketing manager. Minimalism concept one line draw. Full length animated
4k00:12Self drawing animation of single one line draw young business man shouldered heavy big analog clock with his back. Business time discipline metaphor concept. Continuous line draw. Full length animated
Related video keywords
abstractanimationartaudienceblackbusinessbusinessmancartoonconferencecongresscontinuouscontourconventioncorporatedoodledrawdrawingeducationeventgrouphandhand drawnillustrationimageisolatedlectureline artlinearmanagermeetingminimalismoneone continuousone lineoutlinepeoplepresentationprofessionalselfseminarsilhouettesimplesinglesingle linesketchspeakerthin linetrainingwhitewhite background