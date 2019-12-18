0
Stock video
Snowing at a Lake (Slow Motion)
K
By Krita Yuga
- Stock footage ID: 1043057938
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|244.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|77.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|17.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Slow pan over fine cotton gray color bed sheets 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Close-up of modern top bedding cloth surface panning 3840X2160 UHD video
hd00:15Texture of fresh snow covering ground thickly on frosty winter cloudy day outside. Snowflakes falling down.
Related stock videos
4k00:20Underwater light creates a beautiful veil, consisting of sunlight. Underwater ocean waves oscillate and flow with the rays of light
4k00:12Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Smoke, Cloud of cold fog in light spot background. Light, white, fog, cloud, black background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
hd00:30Sun light beams shining from above coming through the deep clear blue water causing a beautiful water lighting reflections curtain
4k00:20Sun light beams shining from above coming through the deep crystal clear blue water causing a beautiful water lighting reflections curtain with air bubbles rising up to the surface
4k00:14smoke , vapor , fog - realistic smoke cloud best for using in composition, 4k, use screen mode for blending, ice smoke cloud, fire smoke, ascending vapor steam over black background - floating fog
4k00:30smoke , vapor , fog , Cloud - realistic smoke cloud best for using in composition, 4k, screen mode for blending, ice smoke cloud, fire smoke, ascending vapor steam over black background - floating fog
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Big full moon at night reflecting on the water. Alpha channel moonlight bright sea reflection. Clear big distinct moon glowing over the ocean in eerie night scene.
Related video keywords
4kabstractback dropbackgroundbeautifulbeautybluechristmascloudcoldcold temperaturecopy spacedayduckfallfrostfrozenhorizonicejapanlakelandscapelooploopingnaturalnaturenobodyoceanoutdoorpondrippledscenicseaseamlessseamless loopingseascapeseasonskyslow motionsnowsnowflakesnowscapesummersurfaceviewwaterweatherwhitewinter