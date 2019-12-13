0
Stock video
The beautiful views of trees and sunlight rising in the countryside in the morning. Concepts of peace, tranquility and relaxation.
T
By T.Photo
- Stock footage ID: 1042744915
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k01:00Aerial UHD 4K view. Mid-air flight over fresh and clean mountain river at sunny summer morning. Green trees and sun rays on horizon. Direct on sun
4k01:00Aerial UHD 4K view. Mid-air flight over fresh and clean mountain river at sunny summer morning. Green trees and sun rays on horizon. Direct on sun
4k00:364K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
4k00:364K aerial point of view. Low altitude flight over fresh fast mountain river with rocks at sunny summer morning. Green pine trees and sun rays. Pure cold water stream.
Related stock videos
hd00:06Majestic view of sun light shines on tea plant leaves. Nuwara Eliya plantation fields on hill slopes. Beautiful Sri Lanka nature landscapes
4k00:504K Aerial view camera moves rising up from summer green forest of dense mixed tree tops of pine trees and birches
4k00:12Low drone flight over green grass, forest landscape with meadow and trees at sunset. Magical forest with trees growing in the meadow. Warm sun rays illuminating the trunks and plants. Drone Shot 4K.
4k00:15British Landscape morning sunrise over winter countryside landscape time lapse - Staffordshire, England: January 2016 - 02666698
4k00:17summer sunset silhouette of English Oak trees in foreground: Staffordshire, England - May 2016
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
Related video keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybranchescolorfulcountrysidedayearlyenvironmentfirstfogfoggyfoliageforestgreenlandscapeleaflightmistmistymorningnaturalnatureoutdoorparkpeacequietrayraysrelaxationruralsceneryseasonshadowsshineskysunlightsunnysunrisesunshinetranquilitytraveltreevacationvalleyviewwarmwinterwood