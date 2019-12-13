 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Man Sitting With Two Women Surrounding Him On The Couch Dressed For An Occasion

S

By StockFilm.com

  • Stock footage ID: 1042741963
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP459.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.3 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Women Party Basement Couch Hugs
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Women Party Basement Couch Hugs
OTTAWA CANADA-1967: An Old Man Relaxing On The Couch With Two Women
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: An Old Man Relaxing On The Couch With Two Women
OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Old Home Movies Showing Guest Visiting A Home Enjoying Each Other's Company In The Living Room
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Old Home Movies Showing Guest Visiting A Home Enjoying Each Other's Company In The Living Room
OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Two Ladies Sitting On A Sofa Offering A Seat To A Gentleman
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Two Ladies Sitting On A Sofa Offering A Seat To A Gentleman
OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Lady And Lord Smoke In The Room
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Lady And Lord Smoke In The Room
OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Three People Having Fun And Having A Drink In The Living Room
4k00:05OTTAWA CANADA-1967: Three People Having Fun And Having A Drink In The Living Room
EL DORADO CITY CALIFORNIA 1938: children holding an object on a dock and smiling
4k00:21EL DORADO CITY CALIFORNIA 1938: children holding an object on a dock and smiling
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 30, 2019: Comedy Hanuma performed by members of the Dnipro State Drama and Comedy Theatre.
hd00:59DNIPRO, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 30, 2019: Comedy Hanuma performed by members of the Dnipro State Drama and Comedy Theatre.
See all

Related stock videos

Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
hd00:06Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
Happy couple at home in kitchen at breakfast using smartphone together browsing online having fun drinking coffee
4k00:16Happy couple at home in kitchen at breakfast using smartphone together browsing online having fun drinking coffee

Related video keywords