 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

ASAKUSA, JAPAN - October 28th 2019: People in the rain at Senso-ji Temple

T

By Thomas Munno

  • Stock footage ID: 1042591480
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV332.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

London, England, UK - November, 2020: Freshly baked breads on display food stalls at Borough Market in London
4k00:11London, England, UK - November, 2020: Freshly baked breads on display food stalls at Borough Market in London
Bali, Indonesia-Dec 08, 2017:Balinese pray inside the temple during special ceremony in Ubud, Bali. Bali is know as the 'island of the gods' and has numerous religious festivals in Hindu temples.
4k00:25Bali, Indonesia-Dec 08, 2017:Balinese pray inside the temple during special ceremony in Ubud, Bali. Bali is know as the 'island of the gods' and has numerous religious festivals in Hindu temples.
BUKIT MERTAJAM, MALAYSIA - MARCH 30, 2018: Priest hold light and bless in front chariot.
4k00:16BUKIT MERTAJAM, MALAYSIA - MARCH 30, 2018: Priest hold light and bless in front chariot.
The clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, known as Big Ben, at night. Filmed from Trafalgar Square and looking down Whitehall.
hd00:09The clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, known as Big Ben, at night. Filmed from Trafalgar Square and looking down Whitehall.
KALPA,INDIA - April 2016, people celebrate the beginning of spring, wide shot womans in caps with flowers on religion ceremony
hd00:07KALPA,INDIA - April 2016, people celebrate the beginning of spring, wide shot womans in caps with flowers on religion ceremony
Jerusalem, Israel - August, 2017: Tourists walking in a corridor with stalls
4k00:18Jerusalem, Israel - August, 2017: Tourists walking in a corridor with stalls
OGA, AKITA, JAPAN - 8 FEB 2020 : View of “Namahage Sedo Matsuri”. “Namahage” in traditional Japanese folklore is a demonlike being with ogre masks and straw capes. Strange or odd winter festival.
4k00:40OGA, AKITA, JAPAN - 8 FEB 2020 : View of “Namahage Sedo Matsuri”. “Namahage” in traditional Japanese folklore is a demonlike being with ogre masks and straw capes. Strange or odd winter festival.
Taipei, Taiwan-03 February, 2016: Red prayer candles are burning at Longshan Temple, a Buddhist temple located in Taipei, Taiwan. Many people go to Lungshan to do worship and make a wish.
hd00:12Taipei, Taiwan-03 February, 2016: Red prayer candles are burning at Longshan Temple, a Buddhist temple located in Taipei, Taiwan. Many people go to Lungshan to do worship and make a wish.
See all

Related stock videos

Torrential rain falling on the traditional Japanese roof of a buddhist temple
hd00:29Torrential rain falling on the traditional Japanese roof of a buddhist temple
Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the beautiful red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through mountain with torii-Dan
4k00:28Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the beautiful red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through mountain with torii-Dan
Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through the mountain of shinto temple.-Dan
4k00:29Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through the mountain of shinto temple.-Dan
Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:10Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:10Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:17Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:12Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:15Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan

Related video keywords