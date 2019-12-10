0
Stock video
ASAKUSA, JAPAN - October 28th 2019: People in the rain at Senso-ji Temple
T
By Thomas Munno
- Stock footage ID: 1042591480
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|332.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11London, England, UK - November, 2020: Freshly baked breads on display food stalls at Borough Market in London
4k00:25Bali, Indonesia-Dec 08, 2017:Balinese pray inside the temple during special ceremony in Ubud, Bali. Bali is know as the 'island of the gods' and has numerous religious festivals in Hindu temples.
hd00:09The clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, known as Big Ben, at night. Filmed from Trafalgar Square and looking down Whitehall.
hd00:07KALPA,INDIA - April 2016, people celebrate the beginning of spring, wide shot womans in caps with flowers on religion ceremony
4k00:40OGA, AKITA, JAPAN - 8 FEB 2020 : View of “Namahage Sedo Matsuri”. “Namahage” in traditional Japanese folklore is a demonlike being with ogre masks and straw capes. Strange or odd winter festival.
Related stock videos
4k00:28Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the beautiful red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through mountain with torii-Dan
4k00:29Kyoto, Japan-14 April, 2019: 4K, Tourist visit the red tori gate at raining day in famous Fushimi Inari-Taisha shrine. People with umbrella walk through the mountain of shinto temple.-Dan
4k00:10Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:10Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:17Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan
4k00:12Dazaifu, Japan - 10 July 2019 - Tourists and local Japanese people visit the famous Tenmangu Shrine on rainy day of July 10, 2019 in Dazaifu, Japan