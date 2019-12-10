0
Gelendzhik, Russia - September 4, 2012. Mi-26T helicopter (NATO: Halo) fills VSU-15A spillway with sea water in Gelendzhik Bay. Close-up. Capacity VSU-15A is designed to extinguish fires.
