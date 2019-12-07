0
Stock video
Girl beautician in a mask and gloves makes a salubrious facial massage to an attractive woman. New generation cosmetology massage
y
By yanik88
- Stock footage ID: 1042378537
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|291.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Girl beautician in a mask and gloves makes a salubrious facial massage to an attractive woman. New generation cosmetology massage
4k00:10Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:13Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:18Cosmetologist rubbing the cream on the client's face doing cosmetic procedures cleaning of the face in cosmetology clinic. Close-up
4k00:15Cosmetologist doing cosmetic procedure of mesotherapy of the face wiping client's face in cosmetology clinic. Close-up
4k00:11Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:19Healtcare clinic. Young female client gets thread face lifting procedure. Beautician in gloves making face anti-aging to a female face
Related stock videos
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:15Close up exhausted frustrated young indian woman massaging nose bridge temples. Stressed unhealthy millennial mixed race girl feeling tired suffering from migraine, panic attack, high blood pressure.
4k00:09Happy attractive young woman with towel on head touch face after applying cream remove makeup look in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:26Head shot close up stressed young indian girl thinking of personal problem solution, suffering from tension head ache. Depressed worried millennial woman feeling insecure, regretting mistake.
hd00:10Relaxed woman lying on spa bed for facial and head massage spa treatment by massage therapist in a luxury spa resort. Wellness, stress relief and rejuvenation concept.
hd00:11Cosmetologist applying Gold facial mask to the face, woman having cosmetic treatment at spa. Professional beautician on female at beauty salon. Skin procedures cleaning Cosmetology.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10A close-up professional beautician in his office is picking up a white cream mask with a white cream mask to apply to her client that lies next to her. The process of rejuvenation and facial care
4k00:08Girl beautician in a mask and gloves makes a salubrious facial massage to an attractive woman. New generation cosmetology massage
4k00:09Close-up Professional woman beautician puts on her hands blue rubber clean sterile gloves before doing the procedure for cosmetic skin care of the client's face.
4k00:06Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:08Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:12Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
4k00:08Close-up Spa facial Massage. Girl professional massage therapist does a relaxing facial massage to an attractive client of a spa salon
Related video keywords
4kadultaromatherapyattractivebeautifulbeautyblisscabinetcarecaucasianclaviclesclose-upcosmeticcosmetologistcosmetologycreamdayspaeastfacefacialfemalegirlhandshealtcarehealthhealthyherballyingmassagemasseurmedicalmedicinepamperingphysiotherapistprocedureprofessionalrelaxrelaxationresortsalonshouldersskinskincarespatendernesstherapisttherapytreatmentwellnesswoman