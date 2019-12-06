 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flying a drone over a frozen lake.

S

By Sergei Dvornikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1042358626
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4214.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.3 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV9.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Water floating down the river between rocks and the forrest in Weissenbachtal, Austria
hd00:16Water floating down the river between rocks and the forrest in Weissenbachtal, Austria
Waterfall River Paradise Rapids Rainbow. A sweeping view over a the river bed that flows from converging waterfalls. Trees and steep cliff drops surround the beautiful paradise.
hd00:21Waterfall River Paradise Rapids Rainbow. A sweeping view over a the river bed that flows from converging waterfalls. Trees and steep cliff drops surround the beautiful paradise.
McDonald Creek,Glacier National Park, Montana
hd00:20McDonald Creek,Glacier National Park, Montana
Waterfall in wild nature at sunny day
hd00:14Waterfall in wild nature at sunny day
AERIAL: Misty river in the mountains
4k00:30AERIAL: Misty river in the mountains
Stream
hd00:07Stream
Slow motion video of Pong Dueat hot spring in Huai Nam Dang national park, Thailand.
hd00:27Slow motion video of Pong Dueat hot spring in Huai Nam Dang national park, Thailand.
Forest stream running over mossy rocks
hd00:09Forest stream running over mossy rocks
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial Flight Over Footprints and Running Penguins. Antarctica Drone Shot. Fast Moving Gentoo Penguins and White Birds. Ice Cold, Snow Covered Land. Habits of Wild Animals. 4k Footage.
4k00:16Aerial Flight Over Footprints and Running Penguins. Antarctica Drone Shot. Fast Moving Gentoo Penguins and White Birds. Ice Cold, Snow Covered Land. Habits of Wild Animals. 4k Footage.
Aerial frozen pine and fir trees in the snow in winter. Many trees, wood. Thick forest aerial view. Helicopter drone footage.
hd00:23Aerial frozen pine and fir trees in the snow in winter. Many trees, wood. Thick forest aerial view. Helicopter drone footage.
Antarctica Timelapse. Snow Iceberg Drift Wild Nature Aerial View. Epic Glacier Surface Landscape. Frozen Antarctic Climate Change Pole Continent Scenery Drone Hyperlapse Overview Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:07Antarctica Timelapse. Snow Iceberg Drift Wild Nature Aerial View. Epic Glacier Surface Landscape. Frozen Antarctic Climate Change Pole Continent Scenery Drone Hyperlapse Overview Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k aerial video shot, wild goose in sunset, orange, yellow, sky, flying, many
4k00:324k aerial video shot, wild goose in sunset, orange, yellow, sky, flying, many
People living in yurts In Arctic in the middle of field, people wearing a traditional fur , reindeers are beside them , typical day on the tundra
4k00:17People living in yurts In Arctic in the middle of field, people wearing a traditional fur , reindeers are beside them , typical day on the tundra
Antarctica Running Penguins Leaving Footprints. Aerial Flight Over Snow Covered Surface. Top Down Overview Of Fast Moving Gentoo Penguins. Antarctic Continent. Polar Wildlife. 4k Footage.
4k00:15Antarctica Running Penguins Leaving Footprints. Aerial Flight Over Snow Covered Surface. Top Down Overview Of Fast Moving Gentoo Penguins. Antarctic Continent. Polar Wildlife. 4k Footage.
Moose resting in the snow at yosemite
4k00:14Moose resting in the snow at yosemite
A wolf runs away from the camera in a snowy forest in the mountains. Drone video.
4k00:05A wolf runs away from the camera in a snowy forest in the mountains. Drone video.

Related video keywords